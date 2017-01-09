The Man Behind The "Hollyweed" Sign Has Surrendered To Police

Zach Fernandez, an artist who also goes by "JesusHands," previously told BuzzFeed he changed the iconic Hollywood sign to make people laugh.

The man who transformed the Hollywood sign to read "Hollyweed" on New Year's Day has turned himself in to Los Angeles police.

Artist Zach Fernandez, who goes by "JesusHands" on social media, surrendered to police with his attorney on Monday. Fernandez in the early hours of Jan. 1 broke into the fenced-off area surrounding the iconic sign and wrapped letters with tarps to transform its message.

"I just hope the conversation continues on," the Pomona, California, resident told BuzzFeed News. "A bit of light remains in the world."

Los Angeles police said Fernandez was arrested and booked on suspicion of trespassing, a misdemeanor. He would be released pending a Feb. 15 court appearance, police said.

On Monday, Fernandez said he had felt pressure to turn himself in. He also said he felt he had bent the rules and stayed within the spirit of the law.

"If I did break the law in trespassing, I'm not going to run from the law," Fernandez said.