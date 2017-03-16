The Head Of USA Gymnastics Resigned After Athletes Said They Were Abused As Girls

The women, including at least one Olympic gymnast, said they were molested by a doctor, and USA Gymnastics didn't do enough to protect them.

The president of USA Gymnastics resigned on Thursday after the sport governing body's board criticized his handling of alleged sexual abuse of young athletes.

Steve Penny had been head of the organization since 2005. Last year, an investigation by the Indianapolis Star found that at least 386 gymnasts had made allegations of sexual abuse over the last 20 years — and USA Gymnastics did not always immediately report the allegations to authorities.



“The board believes this change in leadership will help USA Gymnastics face its current challenges and implement solutions to move the organization forward in promoting a safe environment for its athletes at all levels," board chairman Paul Parilla said in a statement. “USA Gymnastics and the entire gymnastics community must work together to focus on keeping athletes safe."

Parilla, who will take over day-to-day operations as the organization seeks a new president and CEO, added that USA Gymnastics will "strengthen and refine" how it handles sexual abuse allegations. It will also work to educate its staff as well as parents and gymnasts about what to do if they suspect abuse.

"Everyone can be an active and vigilant participant for this to be effective, not only in gymnastics but also the Olympic movement as a whole," he said.