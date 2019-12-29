Two People Are Dead In A Shooting During A Texas Church Service

A shooter opened fire during a Texas church service on Sunday, killing one person and wounding another before being fatally shot himself.

The gunfire began just before 10 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a city outside Fort Worth. Inside, paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Macara Trusty, spokesperson for local ambulance service MedStar.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one of whom was the shooter, Trusty told BuzzFeed News. A third person who was shot was taken to a hospital, requiring resuscitation on the way, she said. As of Sunday morning, he was in surgery in critical condition.