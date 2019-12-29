Two People Are Dead In A Shooting During A Texas Church Service
The shooter is among the dead. A third person was also shot and remained in critical condition.
A shooter opened fire during a Texas church service on Sunday, killing one person and wounding another before being fatally shot himself.
The gunfire began just before 10 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a city outside Fort Worth. Inside, paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Macara Trusty, spokesperson for local ambulance service MedStar.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one of whom was the shooter, Trusty told BuzzFeed News. A third person who was shot was taken to a hospital, requiring resuscitation on the way, she said. As of Sunday morning, he was in surgery in critical condition.
The church livestreams its services on YouTube, and Sunday's shooting was captured. The video has since been taken offline, but a clip reviewed by BuzzFeed News shows a man with a black head covering appearing to speak to a church usher. The man then pulls out what appears to be a shotgun from inside his jacket and fires twice.
Almost immediately, a church member standing at the back of the church draws a handgun and fires a single shot, and the shooter falls to the ground.
Dozens of people, including children and elderly congregation members, duck down in their pews, screaming. Several church members then also draw handguns and carefully approach the fallen shooter.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott credited the quick response of congregation members for saving lives.
"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," he said in a statement.
In a tweet, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Claudia Koerner is an editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.