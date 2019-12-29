 Skip To Content
Two People Are Dead In A Shooting During A Texas Church Service

Two People Are Dead In A Shooting During A Texas Church Service

The shooter is among the dead. A third person was also shot and remained in critical condition.

Claudia Koerner

Last updated on December 29, 2019, at 3:03 p.m. ET

Posted on December 29, 2019, at 2:19 p.m. ET

WFAA / Via Facebook: wfaa

A shooter opened fire during a Texas church service on Sunday, killing one person and wounding another before being fatally shot himself.

The gunfire began just before 10 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a city outside Fort Worth. Inside, paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Macara Trusty, spokesperson for local ambulance service MedStar.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one of whom was the shooter, Trusty told BuzzFeed News. A third person who was shot was taken to a hospital, requiring resuscitation on the way, she said. As of Sunday morning, he was in surgery in critical condition.

Google Maps

The church livestreams its services on YouTube, and Sunday's shooting was captured. The video has since been taken offline, but a clip reviewed by BuzzFeed News shows a man with a black head covering appearing to speak to a church usher. The man then pulls out what appears to be a shotgun from inside his jacket and fires twice.

YouTube

Almost immediately, a church member standing at the back of the church draws a handgun and fires a single shot, and the shooter falls to the ground.

Dozens of people, including children and elderly congregation members, duck down in their pews, screaming. Several church members then also draw handguns and carefully approach the fallen shooter.

YouTube

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott credited the quick response of congregation members for saving lives.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," he said in a statement.

In a tweet, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of the shooting.

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed.
Texas Attorney General @TXAG

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

