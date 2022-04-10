A 26-Year-Old Woman Was Arrested After A “Self-Induced Abortion” In Texas. The Charge Will Be Dropped, The Prosecutor Says.

A Texas prosecutor said Sunday he'd seek to drop the murder indictment against a 26-year-old woman who had been arrested for being involved in a "self-induced abortion."

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday on suspicion of "intentionally and knowingly [causing] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," the Starr County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press. She was placed under $500,000 bond in jail in Rio Grande City.

Details about what happened, including whether Herrera herself had been pregnant, were not immediately available. Authorities also did not state under which law Herrera had been arrested. Texas has banned abortion after six weeks, but penalties focus on abortion providers or others who assist patients in ending their pregnancies — not pregnant people themselves.

After Herrera's arrest was reported by the Monitor, a local news outlet, advocates for abortion rights began to raise legal funds on her behalf, and she was released from jail Saturday. The arrest also prompted an outcry, drawing a protest at the Starr County jail as well as support on social media to #FreeLizelle.

"We want people to know that this type of legislation impacts low-income people of color communities the most when state legislators put restrictions on our reproductive rights," Rockie Gonzalez, founder of Frontera Fund, told Texas Public Radio.

According to the indictment, which was obtained by the Monitor, Herrera was accused of "intentionally and knowingly causing the death of an individual J.A.H., by a self-induced abortion" sometime around Jan. 7.