DNA results did not match the boy who went missing in 2011, and police said the person who claimed to be Pitzen, who would be 14, is actually 23 years old.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Timmothy at age 6, and in an age-progressed rendering.

The person who claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, a boy who disappeared in 2011, is not actually him, the FBI said on Thursday. DNA test results did not match, FBI Louisville spokesperson Timothy Beam said, and local authorities who first spoke to the person, who had initially told them he was 14, on Wednesday were working to determine who he really is. Police in Newport, Kentucky, told news station Local 12 he was actually identified as 23-year-old Brian Michael Rini. Ohio corrections records show Rini was released from jail on burglary and vandalism charges last month and remains on parole.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Brian Michael Rini

Meanwhile, law enforcement continue to keep open their investigation into Timmothy, who was last seen when he was 6 years old. "To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family," Beam said. "Unfortunately, that day will not be today." On Wednesday, the man's claims captured national attention and fed into hopes that Timmothy was alive almost eight years after he had disappeared. The man was spotted standing on a Newport, Kentucky, street by residents who at first thought he looked suspicious — then noticed he appeared scared and had bruises on his face, a local Fox affiliate reported.

Woman who found teen in NKY, possibly missing for years, was acting 'fidgety' https://t.co/C0aIlUfqla