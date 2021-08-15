The Taliban Is Taking Back Control Of Afghanistan

It comes almost 20 years since the US launched its war on terror in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Gulabuddin Amiri / AP Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house in southeastern Afghanistan on Aug. 15.

The Taliban moved to take control of Afghanistan on Sunday following the departure of the country's president and as US personnel were evacuated. Taliban fighters on Sunday evening entered Kabul, the nation's capital and last government stronghold, after other major cities had fallen in rapid succession over recent days. A Taliban spokesperson said on Twitter that they had entered the city to provide security and that foreign nationals would not face any danger. Al Jazeera and Associated Press images showed Taliban members inside the presidential palace.

Zabi Karimi / AP Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 15 after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

It came after nearly 20 years of fighting by US-led forces. President Joe Biden had set an Aug. 31 deadline for the departure of US troops from the country, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the beginning of the war on terror. Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Afghan security forces for failing to defend their country as the US departed. "The fact is, we invested, the international community invested, over 20 years, billions of dollars, in these forces, 300,000 of them — with an air force, something the Taliban didn't have — with the most modern, sophisticated equipment," Blinken said. "And unfortunately, tragically, they have not been able to defend the country. And I think that explains why this has moved as quickly as it's moved."

Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images A US military helicopter is pictured flying near the US Embassy in Kabul on Aug. 15.

As recently as July 8, Biden praised the power of Afghan troops against the Taliban, whose numbers are far fewer. "Do I trust the Taliban? No," Biden said. "But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped, and more ... competent in terms of conducting war."



Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Afghan security forces patrol in the capital of Kabul on Aug. 15.