An Armed Man Died After Allegedly Attempting To Set Fire To An ICE Detention Facility
The man was allegedly throwing incendiary devices at the buildings and cars in the parking lot.
A man armed with a rifle died after being shot at by police officers at an ICE detention center in Washington state which he had attempted to set on fire, authorities said.
An employee at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Northwest Detention Center called Tacoma police around 4 a.m. Saturday, reporting a man outside with a rifle who was throwing incendiary devices.
A car in the parking lot was set on fire, and the man also threw the lit devices at buildings and attempted to ignite a propane tank, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the armed man and reported shots fired, according to a Tacoma Police Department press release.
The department said four officers were involved in the shooting and, per procedure, have since been placed on paid administrative duty.
After shots were fired, the officers retreated, then approached the man using cover, police said. He was found with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
His name was not immediately released by authorities, and investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
No ICE employees were injured, agency spokeswoman Tanya Roman said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. She did not immediately answer questions about damage at the property.
A peaceful protest rally took place at the facility hours before the shooting. Another protest event planned for Saturday was cancelled.
A spokesperson for the GEO Group, the private company that runs the facility under a contract, pushed back on Saturday against criticism of its operations. No unaccompanied minors have ever been housed at the center, the spokesperson said, and detainees are provided with beds, air conditioning, health care, and legal services.
"Like all Americans, we are concerned about the unprecedented humanitarian crisis at our Southern border; we acknowledge the challenge, but we are appalled by the historically and factually inaccurate portrayal of our facilities," a statement said. "The outrageous and baseless accusations that have been leveled against our facilities have led to misplaced aggression and a dangerous environment for our employees, whose safety is our top priority. Violence of any kind against our employees and property will not be tolerated."
The apparent vandalism and shooting comes a day before ICE is scheduled to conduct raids in cities around the country, targeting undocumented families with final removal orders. At least one detention center in South Texas has cleared space to hold families picked up in the raids.
Raids are not expected in the Seattle area, according to the city's Twitter account.
