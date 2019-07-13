An Armed Man Died After Allegedly Attempting To Set Fire To An ICE Detention Facility

A man armed with a rifle died after being shot at by police officers at an ICE detention center in Washington state which he had attempted to set on fire, authorities said.

An employee at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Northwest Detention Center called Tacoma police around 4 a.m. Saturday, reporting a man outside with a rifle who was throwing incendiary devices.

A car in the parking lot was set on fire, and the man also threw the lit devices at buildings and attempted to ignite a propane tank, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the armed man and reported shots fired, according to a Tacoma Police Department press release.

The department said four officers were involved in the shooting and, per procedure, have since been placed on paid administrative duty.

After shots were fired, the officers retreated, then approached the man using cover, police said. He was found with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name was not immediately released by authorities, and investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No ICE employees were injured, agency spokeswoman Tanya Roman said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. She did not immediately answer questions about damage at the property.