Two Reportedly Injured In Suicide Bombing Outside U.S. Consulate In Saudi Arabia
The bomber killed himself outside the Jeddah consulate building in the early hours of the 4th of July.
A suicide bomber killed himself and injured two others near the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the BBC reported.
Photos and video from the scene showed emergency responders at the site of attack, which took place around 3 a.m.
The consulate was scheduled to be closed July 4–11 to observe U.S. Independence Day as well as the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
