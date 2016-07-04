Two Reportedly Injured In Suicide Bombing Outside U.S. Consulate In Saudi Arabia

According to the Saudi Gazette, the two injured were diplomatic security personnel. Authorities had raised the security alert in Jeddah to its maximum, and the area was under lockdown.

The injured men were taken to a hospital, where they were in good condition, Saudi news website Sabq reported. The bomber detonated his explosives after the guards stopped his car across the street from the consulate.

The U.S. consulate in Jeddah was attacked by militants in 2004, leaving nine people dead.