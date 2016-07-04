BuzzFeed News

Two Reportedly Injured In Suicide Bombing Outside U.S. Consulate In Saudi Arabia

The bomber killed himself outside the Jeddah consulate building in the early hours of the 4th of July.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Last updated on July 3, 2016, at 9:57 p.m. ET

Posted on July 3, 2016, at 9:51 p.m. ET

A suicide bomber killed himself and injured two others near the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the BBC reported.

📸 What we know Suicide bomber targets #US consulate in #Jeddah; 2 injured #SaudiArabia #KSA
Mete Sohtaoğlu @metesohtaoglu

📸 What we know Suicide bomber targets #US consulate in #Jeddah; 2 injured #SaudiArabia #KSA

A State Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that U.S. authorities were aware of an explosion and working with Saudi officials to learn more.

Photos and video from the scene showed emergency responders at the site of attack, which took place around 3 a.m.

عاجل.. تواجد أمني مكثف بعد تفجير انتحاري نفسه بحزام ناسف . #تفجير_القنصلية_الامريكية_بجدة -
أخبار السعودية @SaudiNews50

عاجل.. تواجد أمني مكثف بعد تفجير انتحاري نفسه بحزام ناسف . #تفجير_القنصلية_الامريكية_بجدة -

The consulate was scheduled to be closed July 4–11 to observe U.S. Independence Day as well as the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

انتحاري يفجر نفسه أمام القنصلية الاميركية واستنفار أمني بجدة https://t.co/PFJXQHPSWc #تفجير_القنصليه_الامريكيه_بجده
صحيفة تم @Tmm24org

انتحاري يفجر نفسه أمام القنصلية الاميركية واستنفار أمني بجدة https://t.co/PFJXQHPSWc #تفجير_القنصليه_الامريكيه_بجده

According to the Saudi Gazette, the two injured were diplomatic security personnel. Authorities had raised the security alert in Jeddah to its maximum, and the area was under lockdown.

The injured men were taken to a hospital, where they were in good condition, Saudi news website Sabq reported. The bomber detonated his explosives after the guards stopped his car across the street from the consulate.

The U.S. consulate in Jeddah was attacked by militants in 2004, leaving nine people dead.

