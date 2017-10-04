Submarine Builder Accused Of Killing Journalist Had Videos Showing Death, Torture Of Women, Prosecutor Says

The Danish inventor accused of killing journalist Kim Wall aboard his submarine had an interest in fetish, torture, and murder, a prosecutor said in court this week.

Peter Madsen, 46, has been in custody since being rescued from his sinking submarine outside Copenhagen in August. Wall had been on board as part of a story she was writing on Madsen and his work. Initially he claimed the 30-year-old journalist had been dropped off before the vessel sank, then later changed his story to say she had died on board after the hatch accidentally hit her head.

Her decapitated torso was found Aug. 23 washed ashore near where the submarine sank, and authorities are continuing to look for the rest of her remains. Though her cause of death has not been officially established, authorities said this week that new evidence has only strengthened their suspicion that she was killed by Madsen.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen told a Copenhagen court that Wall was stabbed in her ribcage and genitals around or shortly after her death, Reuters reported. Her DNA was found under Madsen's nails as well as on his face and neck, Reuters reported.

Buch-Jepsen also described videos found on a hard drive in the lab where Madsen worked showing women being tortured and killed, the Associated Press reported. Buch-Jepsen added authorities do not believe Madsen filmed the videos himself, but the footage does appear to be real.