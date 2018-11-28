Stormy Daniels Says She Didn't Want To Sue Trump For Defamation, But Her Lawyer Did Anyway

Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Trump was filed against her wishes, according to a new statement, and she is questioning her lawyer Michael Avenatti's fundraising for her legal defense.

The Daily Beast first reported that Daniels is unhappy with statements and actions Avenatti has made without her permission.

In a statement provided to the Daily Beast, Daniels said she's unsure if Avenatti, who has become a prominent critic of the president since taking her case, will continue to represent her.

"I’m tremendously grateful to him for aggressively representing me in my fight to regain my voice," the adult film star said in the statement. "But in other ways Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client. He has spoken on my behalf without my approval. He filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes. He repeatedly refused to tell me how my legal defense fund was being spent. Now he has launched a new crowdfunding campaign using my face and name without my permission and attributing words to me that I never wrote or said."

In response, Avenatti said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that Daniels paid $100 to retain him, and they agreed any money raised in the legal defense fund would go toward his costs. Most of the money has gone toward Daniels' security and other expenses, Avenatti said, without giving more details about the money or Daniels' assertion that he was acting without her consent.

"I am and have always been Stormy’s biggest champion," he said in his statement. "I have personally sacrificed an enormous amount of money, time and energy toward assisting her because I believe in her. I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases and she knows that."

Daniels, already famous for acting in and directing adult films, became even more of a household name earlier this year after revelations that she signed a nondisclosure agreement and was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump. The payment was made during Trump's campaign for president, and Daniels said she was also threatened to stay silent.