Here's How People Are Rallying Against Anti-Asian Racism After The Spa Shootings

People carried candles to remember and signs to protest at events across the US after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in Atlanta.

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 21, 2021, at 8:50 p.m. ET

Posted on March 21, 2021, at 6:35 p.m. ET

Megan Varner / Getty Images

Demonstrators take to the streets to show support for Asian American and Pacific Islander communities on March 20 in Atlanta.

People gathered over the weekend to take a stand against the violence and hate that Asian Americans face, holding rallies and vigils across the US after the deadly shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area.

The shootings Tuesday left eight people dead, including six Asian women. The attacks came during a rise in hate incidents against Asians in the US and prompted conversations about the hypersexualization routinely faced by Asian women; the suspect allegedly had been a customer at two of the spas and told police he had a "sex addiction."

As the crimes inspired feelings of anger and fear, people also responded with calls to action. Rallies in various cities called for an end to racism and solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Vigils honored the victims, who were remembered for their hard work and compassion and the love they shared with their families.

Atlanta

Megan Varner / Getty Images

Francis Sohn brings flowers to a site on March 21 in Atlanta where a mural was being painted in remembrance of the eight lives lost at the three spa shootings on March 16.

Megan Varner / Getty Images

Women paint a mural near Krog Street Tunnel in Atlanta on March 21 in remembrance of the eight lives lost at the three spa shootings.

Megan Varner / Getty Images

Wanqi Dong gets teary while listening to speakers after demonstrators took to the streets of Atlanta on March 20 to show support for Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Ben Gray / AP

People hold signs while participating in a "Stop Asian Hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on March 20.

Ben Gray / AP

Agata Rozga leans her head on Rich Vuduc’s arm as they participate in a "Stop Asian Hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol on March 20.

Ben Gray / AP

People march away from the Georgia State Capitol during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally March 20.

Washington, DC

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Activists participate in a “DC Rally for Collective Safety — Protect Asian/AAPI Communities,” hosted by Leo Nguyen and DC AAPI grassroots organizers, at McPherson Square in Washington, DC, on March 21.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

People write messages on the ground with chalk during the “DC Rally for Collective Safety — Protect Asian/AAPI Communities” at McPherson Square on March 21.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Christine Geu Rim Park of the Korean Resource Center wipes away tears as Jung Woo Kim of the National Korean American Service Education Consortium looks on after she spoke at the “DC Rally for Collective Safety — Protect Asian/AAPI Communities."

New York City

Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Members and supporters of the Asian American community attend a "Rally Against Hate" at Columbus Park in New York City on March 21.

Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Members and supporters of the Asian American community attend a "Rally Against Hate" at Columbus Park on March 21.

Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against hatred toward Asians in Times Square on March 20.

Columbus, Ohio

Stephen Zenner / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Rachel Dumke holds a lit candle as she stands in solidarity with others at a vigil on March 20 for the victims of the shooting in Atlanta. The Filipino activist group Anakbayan organized the "Vigil for the Atlanta 8, Stop Asian Hate" event at Goodale Park in Columbus, Ohio.

Chicago

Nam Y. Huh / AP

People hold signs as they march during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago on March 20.

Dog with a sign that says, &quot;I poop on racism&quot;
Nam Y. Huh / AP

A dog with a sign is seen as people march during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally at the Logan Square Monument on March 20.

Alhambra, California

Woman with a sign reading, &quot;Wha if it was your mom?&quot;
Damian Dovarganes / AP

Kayla Karns (left) joins hundreds of people at a "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, California, on March 20.

Woman holds a sign reading, &quot;Los Angeles County stands united against hate&quot;
Damian Dovarganes / AP

People gather at a "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park on March 20.


