People Trolled The CIA As It Tried To Relive The Bin Laden Raid
"Pics or it didn't happen."
Sunday marked five years since U.S. Navy SEALs raided Osama bin Laden's compound in Pakistan and killed the fugitive terrorist, ending a years-long manhunt.
To mark the anniversary, the CIA on Sunday decided to tweet the elements of the historic raid in real time.
The harrowing and tense operation has become part of American history, immortalized in countless articles, books, and films.
But when commemorated on Twitter, it was basically just an excuse for people to make jokes and troll the CIA.
And, of course, conspiracy theorists also made themselves heard...
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
-
