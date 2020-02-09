 Skip To Content
The Spirit Awards Hilariously Recognized Laura Dern As The Best Part Of The Movies

Laura Dern.👏 Laura Dern.👏

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2020, at 11:35 a.m. ET

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday recognized the year's best in independent movies, with major awards going to The Farewell, Parasite, and the Safdie brothers.

The ceremony took place the night before the Academy Awards, which have been criticized this year for largely ignoring people of color and snubbing films that drew critical and popular acclaim.

The Spirit Awards righted some of those wrongs, and the ceremony also took a moment to highlight LGBTQ representation — with a hilarious ode to the gayest film moments you might not realize were gay.

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles provided the heartfelt tribute.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

They harmonized about J-Lo pole dancing to Fiona Apple...

IFC / Via Twitter: @IFC

...the title of the film Diane...

IFC / Via Twitter: @IFC

...and Renée Zellweger's press tour.

IFC / Via Twitter: @IFC

And of course, they sang about Laura Dern ordering a kale salad...

IFC / Via Twitter: @IFC

...Laura Dern dressed slutty in court...

IFC / Via Twitter: @IFC

...Laura Dern...

IFC / Via Twitter: @IFC

LAURA DERN.

IFC / Via Twitter: @IFC

Dern, who was in the audience, was delighted by the first mention of her name, then absolutely lost it as she caught onto the gag.

She also later thanked the chorus, awards organization Film Independent, and writer Jordan Firstman for making the song happen.

In conclusion, Laura Dern.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

