The Spirit Awards Hilariously Recognized Laura Dern As The Best Part Of The Movies
Laura Dern.👏 Laura Dern.👏
The Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday recognized the year's best in independent movies, with major awards going to The Farewell, Parasite, and the Safdie brothers.
The ceremony took place the night before the Academy Awards, which have been criticized this year for largely ignoring people of color and snubbing films that drew critical and popular acclaim.
The Spirit Awards righted some of those wrongs, and the ceremony also took a moment to highlight LGBTQ representation — with a hilarious ode to the gayest film moments you might not realize were gay.
The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles provided the heartfelt tribute.
They harmonized about J-Lo pole dancing to Fiona Apple...
...the title of the film Diane...
...and Renée Zellweger's press tour.
And of course, they sang about Laura Dern ordering a kale salad...
...Laura Dern dressed slutty in court...
...Laura Dern...
LAURA DERN.
Dern, who was in the audience, was delighted by the first mention of her name, then absolutely lost it as she caught onto the gag.
She also later thanked the chorus, awards organization Film Independent, and writer Jordan Firstman for making the song happen.
In conclusion, Laura Dern.
