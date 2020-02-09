The Spirit Awards Hilariously Recognized Laura Dern As The Best Part Of The Movies

The Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday recognized the year's best in independent movies, with major awards going to The Farewell, Parasite, and the Safdie brothers.

The ceremony took place the night before the Academy Awards, which have been criticized this year for largely ignoring people of color and snubbing films that drew critical and popular acclaim.

The Spirit Awards righted some of those wrongs, and the ceremony also took a moment to highlight LGBTQ representation — with a hilarious ode to the gayest film moments you might not realize were gay.