Son Of Ex-"Real Housewives" Star Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

The son of a former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of shooting a man, then fleeing from police in a stolen car.

Joshua Waring, 27, was arrested after a brief standoff with police in Santa Ana, California, authorities said. The victim in the shooting was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but he was expected to survive.

According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. at a home in the city. A 35-year-old man was found shot in the lower torso, and people at the home identified Waring as the shooter, police said.

An Orange County Sheriff's Department helicopter found Waring in a BMW sport utility vehicle, which had been reported stolen. As police officers approached, he first fled in the SUV, at one point getting involved in a traffic collision. He then continued to flee on foot, police said.

He was arrested while attempting to hide in a business premises, police said.

Evidence related to the shooting was found inside the SUV, police said, but no gun has been recovered. Waring was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, vehicle theft, felony evading, hit and run, assault, and battery.