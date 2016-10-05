Someone In A Clown Costume Tried To Grab A College Student

Texas State University police said they received a report that a clown tried to grab a woman in a campus housing complex.

Texas State University police sent out an alert to students on Tuesday after a student said a clown grabbed her at a campus housing complex.

Police said on Tuesday they were investigating an assault at Bobcat Village, a student apartment complex at the San Marcos, Texas, university. The alert was emailed to students and also posted on the police department's social media accounts.

The alleged assault involved a female student, KVUE reported. On Monday evening, she told police she was grabbed by someone dressed in a clown costume at the apartment complex. She was able to get away, and the unknown person fled, police said.