Sole Survivor Of Alleged "Grim Sleeper" Serial Killer Recounts Horror

Enietra Washington told a court that she was shot, raped, and left for dead on a South L.A. street in 1988.

Washington never knew the name of the man who tried to kill her. On Thursday, prosecutors asked if she was now sure that man was Lonnie Franklin.

On Thursday, Washington — the lone survivor of a serial killer who police say roamed the streets of South L.A. for decades — testified in the trial of Lonnie Franklin, Jr. Prosecutors allege he had been on a killing spree of seven young black woman from 1985 to 1988. Then he met Washington — who lived, despite the bullet at point blank range. Three more victims were found in the 2000s, a pause that inspired the nickname the Grim Sleeper.

As the 57-year-old recounted her experience 28 years ago to a Los Angeles courtroom, her daughter, now grown, began to cry.

She had kids; she’d haunt him if he took her life and didn’t provide for her kids.

LOS ANGELES — As she faded in and out of consciousness, Enietra Washington begged the man who had shot her in the chest to take her to a hospital.

“100 percent,” Washington said. “Less hair now, he still looks the same.”

Franklin’s defense attorney declined to make an opening statement in the trial to outline why the jury should find him not guilty. Instead, attorney Seymour Amster has questioned whether the evidence and investigation was as complete as it should have been. Prosecutors have said each death has been linked to Franklin with DNA, firearms evidence, or both.

Washington’s testimony also offers a unique look into the methods of a serial killer who moved undetected for decades, prosecutors have said.

On Nov. 19, 1988, Washington, who was 30 years old at the time, was walking to her friend’s house in South L.A. The two were supposed to get ready for a party together. As she walked, she spotted a parked orange Pinto — customized with racing stripes, rims, and high-end tires.

“It reminded me of Hot Wheels, the little miniature cars my kids used to have,” she said.

The driver of the car must have noticed her looking, and he called out to her. She ignored him, and he pulled up alongside her and again said something through the rolled-down passenger window.

“I told him you can’t holler at me through car windows,” she said. “You have to get out and talk to me.”

He asked where she was going, and what she was doing. He offered her a ride, and she said she was fine to walk.

Washington remembered he was shorter than her, wearing khaki pants and a short-sleeve work shirt.

“He was dressed neat,” she said. “He wasn’t tacky or scruffy looking.”

He pressed her again to accept the ride, and she refused.

“That’s what’s wrong with you black women,” he told her. “People can’t be nice to you.”

The statement made her reconsider — maybe she was being rough, too standoffish. She began to feel sorry; he was just trying to be nice, so she got into the car.

After driving for awhile, she thought he called her Brenda, and realized he was talking to her.



“All of a sudden, everything just went really, eerily quiet,” she said.

In shock, she reached for the door handle.

“Don’t touch that door, bitch, or I’ll shoot you again,” he told her. For the first time she realized she had been shot.

His voice was menacing, but mostly calm, she told the court. She kept asking him why he shot her. He again called her by someone else’s name and said she was always “dogging him out” — disrespecting him.

“I don’t even know you,” she insisted.

Washington said she blacked out, and when she came to, he was on top of her. She continued to lose and gain consciousness, waking up to him kissing her, then with his face between her legs, then again to the flash of a camera — he had taken a Polaroid photo of her.