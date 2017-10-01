BuzzFeed News

SNL Is Back And The Season Premiere Took On Trump, Puerto Rico, And NFL Protests

SNL Is Back And The Season Premiere Took On Trump, Puerto Rico, And NFL Protests

It was a long summer.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on October 1, 2017, at 1:52 a.m. ET

The 43rd season of Saturday Night Live premiered tonight, and let's just say the cast had a lot of material to work with.

At 11:30, I want everyone in this great country to gather round the TV, take a knee and tune into @nbcsnl
AlecBaldwin @AlecBaldwin

At 11:30, I want everyone in this great country to gather round the TV, take a knee and tune into @nbcsnl

The episode opened in the Oval Office, featuring a quick catch-up with the White House's latest press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and of course, President Donald Trump.

NBC

Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Trump, got in a few jabs at the NFL, whose players have been protesting during the national anthem, sparking the president's ire.

"I actually love football. Could've played." #SNLPremiere
Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl

"I actually love football. Could've played." #SNLPremiere

And he assured the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he understood disaster aid had been going "Despacito"—a timely reference to Trump's recent feud with the mayor over federal disaster relief efforts.

NBC
Later, during the "Weekend Update" segment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, played by SNL's Kate McKinnon, let viewers know she's been a little stressed by Trump.

Everyone's been there #SNLPremiere
Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl

Everyone's been there #SNLPremiere

Musical guest Jay-Z also struck a political note in his performance, showing solidarity with athletes protesting during the national anthem by wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

JAY_Z (@S_C_) and @damianmarley! 🙌🙌🙌 #SNLPremiere
Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl

JAY_Z (@S_C_) and @damianmarley! 🙌🙌🙌 #SNLPremiere

And "Weekend Update" host Michael Che gave the president a reality check on Puerto Rico disaster relief: "This isn't a complicated issue, man, it's hurricane relief. You just did this very same thing for white people, twice."

NBC

The episode aired live across the US — unlike previous seasons that were tape delayed outside of New York's time zone. So for now at least, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night" is no longer #FakeNews.

