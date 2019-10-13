"SNL" Channeled "Pose" And "Drag Race" For Its Latest Spoof Of The Democrat Candidates

Saturday Night Live reimagined the recent Democrat candidate town hall on LGBTQ issues, bringing a little more ~drama~ to the floor.

The opening skit in Saturday's episode featured the cast's regular impressions of the Democrats running for president, plus Billy Porter working his emcee skills a la his character in Pose.

His introductions were immediately iconic.

"He may live in the projects, but ladies, he ain't no project. It's Cory Booker!"

"Representing the House of Booty-gig, it's Mayor Pete!"

"Warren-ing. Warren-ing. The sent-a-tor is here. It's Elizabeth Warren!"