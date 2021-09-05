Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Shared The Abusive Instagram Messages She Got After Losing Her US Open Match

Sloane Stephens lost her match in the third round of the US Open on Friday, a blow to the onetime champion who, after a difficult start to her season, had been working on resetting her tennis career.

On Instagram, she wrote that she was disappointed but proud of the direction she was heading. "Been fighting battles all year and haven’t backed down yet. Never stop fighting!" she wrote. "You win or you learn, but you never lose ❤️"

Then came the abuse: more than 2,000 messages filled with anger or hate over Stephens' loss, she said. She shared screenshots of some of the direct messages and comments via her Instagram story Saturday.

"This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending," she wrote. "This isn't talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks..."