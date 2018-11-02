The anti-Semite who killed 11 Jews in Pittsburgh — and who’s being treated for his wounds by a Jewish doctor! — needs to know: He won’t scare us. He won’t shake our faith. He won’t divide us as Americans. Let’s all go to a synagogue tonight or tomorrow a.m. #ShowUpForShabbat https://t.co/03GdJTeEa2

It was the largest attack targeting Jews in US history, and in response, the American Jewish Committee invited people of all faiths to #ShowUpForShabbat.

Millions of people around the world had pledged to attend services Friday night or Saturday morning, AJC CEO David Harris told the New York Times.

“It’s grief, it’s solidarity, it’s anger, all that is motivating people,” Harris said. “Once you get beyond thoughts and prayers, here’s something tangible you could do: show up.”

The group also released a prayer for congregations and individuals to share:

“We grieve for the loss of American Jewish innocence, as the most basic of American values, our freedom of religion, has been threatened. Once more, a sanctuary has been violated, and people in prayer have been attacked.

“Jews were murdered, but all America has been assaulted.”