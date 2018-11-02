BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Uniting After The Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack With #ShowUpForShabbat

People Are Uniting After The Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack With #ShowUpForShabbat

“Jews were murdered, but all America has been assaulted.”

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 2, 2018, at 7:14 p.m. ET

Friday evening marked the beginning of the first Shabbat, the Jewish holy day, since 11 people were killed during services at a synagogue last week in Pittsburgh.

Gene J. Puskar / AP

It was the largest attack targeting Jews in US history, and in response, the American Jewish Committee invited people of all faiths to #ShowUpForShabbat.

The anti-Semite who killed 11 Jews in Pittsburgh — and who’s being treated for his wounds by a Jewish doctor! — needs to know: He won’t scare us. He won’t shake our faith. He won’t divide us as Americans. Let’s all go to a synagogue tonight or tomorrow a.m. #ShowUpForShabbat https://t.co/03GdJTeEa2
David Harris @DavidHarrisAJC

The anti-Semite who killed 11 Jews in Pittsburgh — and who’s being treated for his wounds by a Jewish doctor! — needs to know: He won’t scare us. He won’t shake our faith. He won’t divide us as Americans. Let’s all go to a synagogue tonight or tomorrow a.m. #ShowUpForShabbat https://t.co/03GdJTeEa2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Millions of people around the world had pledged to attend services Friday night or Saturday morning, AJC CEO David Harris told the New York Times.

“It’s grief, it’s solidarity, it’s anger, all that is motivating people,” Harris said. “Once you get beyond thoughts and prayers, here’s something tangible you could do: show up.”

The group also released a prayer for congregations and individuals to share:

“We grieve for the loss of American Jewish innocence, as the most basic of American values, our freedom of religion, has been threatened. Once more, a sanctuary has been violated, and people in prayer have been attacked.

“Jews were murdered, but all America has been assaulted.”

As dusk fell around the US, people lined up at synagogues.

So many people decided to #ShowUpForShabbat that the line wraps around the block. I’m not even sure we’ll all get in to the synagogue. So, who’s up for shacharit? https://t.co/3jZYAcDp0j
Lauren Landau @LaurenMLandau

So many people decided to #ShowUpForShabbat that the line wraps around the block. I’m not even sure we’ll all get in to the synagogue. So, who’s up for shacharit? https://t.co/3jZYAcDp0j

Reply Retweet Favorite
A long line of hundreds of people snaking around the block waiting to celebrate Shabbat at Central Synagogue. It is a clear show of strength and defiance of our Jewish community at a time of historic anti- Semitic violence. They only made us stronger. #ShowUpForShabbat https://t.co/WSlN8cpuZI
Alan van Capelle @avancapelle

A long line of hundreds of people snaking around the block waiting to celebrate Shabbat at Central Synagogue. It is a clear show of strength and defiance of our Jewish community at a time of historic anti- Semitic violence. They only made us stronger. #ShowUpForShabbat https://t.co/WSlN8cpuZI

Reply Retweet Favorite
Line around the block to #ShowUpforShabbat
CHAD APPEL @ChadLAppel

Line around the block to #ShowUpforShabbat

Reply Retweet Favorite
Line forming outside Sixth &amp; I, more than an hour before services start. This is beautiful. #solidarityShabbat #ShowUpForShabbat https://t.co/RcGeh3Xc4w
Laura Rosenberger @rosenbergerlm

Line forming outside Sixth &amp; I, more than an hour before services start. This is beautiful. #solidarityShabbat #ShowUpForShabbat https://t.co/RcGeh3Xc4w

Reply Retweet Favorite

Synagogues prepared for large crowds and set up extra chairs.

A synagogue in Lancaster had to put out extra chairs for #ShowUpForShabbat and more people have to stand. Seats are filled with congregation members and non-Jewish people who wanted to come for support https://t.co/qUlC25O6mR
Beccah Hendrickson @BeccahHWGAL

A synagogue in Lancaster had to put out extra chairs for #ShowUpForShabbat and more people have to stand. Seats are filled with congregation members and non-Jewish people who wanted to come for support https://t.co/qUlC25O6mR

Reply Retweet Favorite

They included Jews showing they would not be scared of anti-Semitism, as well as allies who wanted to show their support.

RIGHT NOW: Moving service at @rscpgh as people of different faiths come together. #ShowUpForShabbat #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/9yWTtYEVGU
David Highfield @DavidHighfield

RIGHT NOW: Moving service at @rscpgh as people of different faiths come together. #ShowUpForShabbat #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/9yWTtYEVGU

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’m at @rodefshalom in #Pittsburgh, responding 2 their invitation 2 #ShowUpForShabbat. The sanctuary is filling up. We witness 2 r common #prayer that the world become a better place. #PittsburghShooting will not stop us loving r neighbor, a moral, not a geographic, concept. https://t.co/psZd47xioF
Janet Edwards @RevJanetEdwards

I’m at @rodefshalom in #Pittsburgh, responding 2 their invitation 2 #ShowUpForShabbat. The sanctuary is filling up. We witness 2 r common #prayer that the world become a better place. #PittsburghShooting will not stop us loving r neighbor, a moral, not a geographic, concept. https://t.co/psZd47xioF

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was about responding to hate with love, Jewish leaders in Philadelphia told crowds.

“We respond with boundless love.” Words during service at Rodeph Shalom about senseless hatred. #showupforshabbat @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/Y786bqT84R
Aaron Baskerville @ABaskerville10

“We respond with boundless love.” Words during service at Rodeph Shalom about senseless hatred. #showupforshabbat @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/Y786bqT84R

Reply Retweet Favorite

Outside one New York synagogue, Muslim women greeted the congregation with messages of love and peace.

Happening NOW! Muslims showing their support for the Jewish community outside of @CBST #SolidarityShabbat #ShowUpForShabbat #PrayForPittsburgh #StandWithPittsburgh #NeverIsNow https://t.co/tS2sLDOwwG
Gili Getz 🔥 @giligetz

Happening NOW! Muslims showing their support for the Jewish community outside of @CBST #SolidarityShabbat #ShowUpForShabbat #PrayForPittsburgh #StandWithPittsburgh #NeverIsNow https://t.co/tS2sLDOwwG

Reply Retweet Favorite
A huge group of non-Jewish friends greeted us outside synagogue tonight. I can't believe how beautiful this is. #showupforshabbat https://t.co/zzJCDI9JlG
Jaclyn Licht @Shwaclyn

A huge group of non-Jewish friends greeted us outside synagogue tonight. I can't believe how beautiful this is. #showupforshabbat https://t.co/zzJCDI9JlG

Reply Retweet Favorite

The AJC directed people who couldn’t attend in person to the livestream of New York’s Central Synagogue, where hundreds more participated.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT