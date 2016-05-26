Rapper Troy Ave Charged With Attempted Murder In T.I. Concert Shooting

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave was arrested one of the people injured in the gunfire at a packed Manhattan concert venue on May 25. He was arrested the following day.

A 33-year-old Brooklyn rapper who was shot on May 25 in the green room, or VIP area, of a T.I. concert in Manhattan has been formally charged with second degree attempted murder, and two counts of second degree possession of a criminal weapon.

Troy Ave, whose legal name is Roland Collins, was arraigned on May 30 in Manhattan Criminal Court. He was not granted bail.

The court reviewed a surveillance video showing Troy Ave exit the VIP room shooting a pistol in the direction of a group of individuals.

A New York Police detective recovered four gun shell casings from the third floor of the green room where the shooting took place. They were located near where Troy Ave was standing when he fired his gun, according to the criminal complaint.

Troy Ave's attorneys are arguing that he was not responsible for the shooting, the New York Times reported.

One of the Brooklyn rapper's bodyguards, Ronald McPhatter, was killed in the incident.

"He's the real victim here," said defense attorney Scott Leemon. "McPhatter died a hero trying to protect Mr. Collins. He was not shot by Mr. Collins."

