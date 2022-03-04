The California Mom Who Claimed She Was Kidnapped And Held Captive Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Making It Up

The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal authorities and mail fraud.

Sherri Papini of Redding, California, launched a nationwide search in 2016 when the then-34-year-old disappeared while jogging, her cell phone and earbuds dropped by the side of the road. Three weeks later — in chains, her hair cut short, and her body bruised — she flagged down a driver 150 miles from her home, claiming she'd been released by two armed women who had kidnapped her.

The Yolo County sheriff confirmed in interviews after her reappearance that she'd also been branded and that it remained unknown if what happened was targeted or random. A year later, the FBI released sketches of two "unknown individuals" based on details provided by Papini. Investigators also revealed that she had been in contact with a "male acquaintance" shortly before her disappearance and that male DNA was found on her clothing, raising new questions. At that time, Shasta County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jackson told BuzzFeed News that police "absolutely" still believed Papini.

More than four years later, according to the Department of Justice, investigators say they have determined that Papini made it all up, that she caused the injuries to herself, and instead of being held captive, was actually staying at the home of a former boyfriend in Southern California.

"Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was no kidnapping and that time and resources that could have been used to investigate actual crime, protect the community, and provide resources to victims were wasted based on the defendant’s conduct,” US Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a statement.