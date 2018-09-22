The Senate Is Giving Kavanaugh's Accuser One More Day To Decide If She Wants To Testify

“The imposition of aggressive and artificial deadlines regarding the date and conditions of any hearing has created tremendous and unwarranted anxiety and stress on Dr. Ford,” her attorney said.

Andrew Harnik / AP

The Senate Judiciary Committee chair said late Friday that Christine Blasey Ford would be given one more day to decide if she will agree to the terms for her to testify about allegations that she was sexually assaulted decades ago by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford has previously said she would testify publicly on the matter, but asked for several conditions to be met. Senators said three in particular were not possible, and committee chair Chuck Grassley said earlier Friday she must decide by 10 p.m. ET if she would testify.

If she agreed, Grassley said the committee would postpone the vote to hear Ford and Kavanaugh testify on Wednesday. If Ford decided not to testify or the committee didn't hear from her attorney, he said, the vote would go ahead Monday morning as it was scheduled. “We cannot continue to delay,” he said in a statement. Shortly before 10 p.m., an attorney for Ford released a letter asking the Senate to give her client one more day to consider. Since coming forward, Ford has faced death threats and other harassment, forcing her to leave her home.

Alex Brandon / AP Brett Kavanaugh

“The 10:00 p.m. deadline is arbitrary,” attorney Debra Katz wrote. “Its sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family.” Katz added that Grassley and other senators knew that Ford would need until Saturday to get back to them. The Palo Alto University professor had spent several hours meeting with the FBI on Friday to discuss the death threats, Katz said, and she still needed to consider her response to the Senate committee. “The imposition of aggressive and artificial deadlines regarding the date and conditions of any hearing has created tremendous and unwarranted anxiety and stress on Dr. Ford,” Katz wrote. “Your cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate.” Grassley later responded on Twitter that the Senate committee had previously granted Ford extensions and would agree to an additional day in order for her to decide.

Five times now we hv granted extension for Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w her desire stated one wk ago that she wants to tell senate her story Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony. Come to us or we to u

Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive