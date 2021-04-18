A Search Is Underway For A Former Cop Suspected Of Killing Three People
Police in Austin, Texas, identified the suspect as 41-year-old Stephen Broderick.
A massive search was underway Sunday for a former sheriff's deputy after three people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas.
Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon identified the suspect as 41-year-old Stephen Broderick and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Hours after the shooting, helicopters and police vehicles continued to swarm the area around the apartment complex, and local residents were urged to stay in their homes.
Police first received a call about the shooting at 11:42 a.m. When they arrived on scene four minutes later, they found a man and two women dead.
Chacon said he believed Broderick targeted the victims, and police earlier said the shooting appeared to be a "domestic situation." The exact motive remains under investigation.
Investigators do not know if Broderick fled by car or on foot, and initially feared he remained in the area, hidden in a home or business.
"We are concerned that he might possibly take a hostage," Chacon said Sunday afternoon.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, baseball cap, and sunglasses.
In 2020, Broderick was arrested and charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, the Austin American-Statesman reported. At the time, Broderick was a detective with the Travis County Sheriff's Office and worked in the property crimes division, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told BuzzFeed News.
He resigned from the agency following his arrest, the spokesperson said.
Austin police released his booking photo from 2020 as they continued to search for Broderick on Sunday.
Five hours after the shooting, authorities ended their shelter-in-place order to local residents and began to lift road closures. Several initial tips about Broderick's whereabouts had been exhausted by investigators, who as of Sunday evening weren't sure if Broderick remained in the city, Chacon said.
Though the search was no longer focused on the immediate area around the apartment complex, Chacon said residents should be vigilant. He added that Broderick remained a threat, and search efforts would continue until he was in custody.
"Please help us," Chacon urged the public. "If you have information about where this individual might be, please call 911."
