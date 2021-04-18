A Search Is Underway For A Former Cop Suspected Of Killing Three People

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting Sunday in Austin, Texas.

A massive search was underway Sunday for a former sheriff's deputy after three people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon identified the suspect as 41-year-old Stephen Broderick and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Hours after the shooting, helicopters and police vehicles continued to swarm the area around the apartment complex, and local residents were urged to stay in their homes.

Police first received a call about the shooting at 11:42 a.m. When they arrived on scene four minutes later, they found a man and two women dead.

Chacon said he believed Broderick targeted the victims, and police earlier said the shooting appeared to be a "domestic situation." The exact motive remains under investigation.

Investigators do not know if Broderick fled by car or on foot, and initially feared he remained in the area, hidden in a home or business.

"We are concerned that he might possibly take a hostage," Chacon said Sunday afternoon.