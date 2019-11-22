The California High School Shooter Used A Homemade, Untraceable "Ghost Gun," Sheriff Says

Students are escorted out of Saugus High School after a shooting on the campus, Nov. 21.

LOS ANGELES — The 16-year-old boy who shot five classmates and killed himself at his Santa Clarita, California, high school last week used a gun assembled from a kit, also known as a ghost gun, without a serial number.



Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed Thursday the firearm used in the shooting at Saugus High School, which left two teens dead and three others injured, was a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that had been assembled from a kit.

Authorities are continuing to investigate how the shooter, Nathaniel Berhow, got access to the weapon, Villanueva said. His motive remains unknown.

Homemade guns that lack serial numbers are sometimes called ghost guns because authorities can't track their sale or trace their ownership. The parts from which they're assembled aren't subject to a background check, and law enforcement and gun control advocates have long raised concerns that the kits could put firearms into dangerous hands.



In addition to the ghost gun used in the shooting, another kit gun was found at the shooter's family home. The parts can be bought at gun shows or online, and video tutorials on how to turn the parts into a functioning firearm are easy to find on YouTube.