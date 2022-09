"We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," the RCMP in Saskatchewan tweeted. "DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers."

An alert for the suspects has been expanded to the neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba, a massive area. But authorities said Sunday afternoon that they have not had any further sightings of the men since they appeared to be in the city of Regina.

"At this point, we don't know if they have changed vehicles since this morning," Blackmore said. "Their location and direction of travel is unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant."

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said the two men were still at large as of Monday and asked the public for their help, adding he was confident someone has information that could leave to the suspect's location.



On Monday, the Saskatchewan RCMP said it had charged both men in the attacks.

Myles Sanderson faces three counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence. Damien Sanderson was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence.

Authorities also said warrants have been issued for their arrests and that further charges were anticipated as the investigation progresses.

In a statement, Blackmore of the Saskatchewan RCMP said authorities were using every human, investigative, and technological resource they have to locate and arrest the two men.



"Hundreds of Saskatchewan RCMP staff are dedicated to this investigation," Blackmore said. "This includes operators taking 911 calls and tips, to frontline officers patrolling our streets to the on-scene specialized forensic and Major Crime Unit teams who continue to follow up on all information and evidence gathered."