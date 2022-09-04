Ten people were killed in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada, on Sunday, and a search is underway for two men who police have said are suspects.
Thirteen active crime scenes are currently being investigated in the area of the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, and 18 other people have been injured. According to authorities, some of the victims may have been targeted, and others may have been attacked at random.
According to police, the first call reporting a stabbing was received at 5:40 a.m. local time, with numerous other calls coming from other locations in the following minutes. The suspects were identified to authorities as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.
"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
The two men were later potentially spotted around 11:45 a.m. in a black Nissan Rogue in Regina, a city of 250,000 people about 100 miles north of the border with Montana. They are considered armed and dangerous, and no information has so far been released about any potential motive.
"We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," the RCMP in Saskatchewan tweeted. "DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers."
An alert for the suspects has been expanded to the neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba, a massive area. But authorities said Sunday afternoon that they have not had any further sightings of the men since they appeared to be in the city of Regina.
"At this point, we don't know if they have changed vehicles since this morning," Blackmore said. "Their location and direction of travel is unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant."
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said the two men were still at large as of Monday and asked the public for their help, adding he was confident someone has information that could leave to the suspect's location.
On Monday, the Saskatchewan RCMP said it had charged both men in the attacks.
Myles Sanderson faces three counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence. Damien Sanderson was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence.
Authorities also said warrants have been issued for their arrests and that further charges were anticipated as the investigation progresses.
In a statement, Blackmore of the Saskatchewan RCMP said authorities were using every human, investigative, and technological resource they have to locate and arrest the two men.
"Hundreds of Saskatchewan RCMP staff are dedicated to this investigation," Blackmore said. "This includes operators taking 911 calls and tips, to frontline officers patrolling our streets to the on-scene specialized forensic and Major Crime Unit teams who continue to follow up on all information and evidence gathered."
Correction: Myles Sanderson's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.