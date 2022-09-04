Ten people were killed in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada, on Sunday, and a search is underway for two men who police have said are suspects.

Thirteen active crime scenes are currently being investigated in the area of the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, and 18 other people have been injured. According to authorities, some of the victims may have been targeted, and others may have been attacked at random.

According to police, the first call reporting a stabbing was received at 5:40 a.m. local time, with numerous other calls coming from other locations in the following minutes. The suspects were identified to authorities as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The two men were later potentially spotted around 11:45 a.m. in a black Nissan Rogue in Regina, a city of 250,000 people about 100 miles north of the border with Montana. They are considered armed and dangerous, and no information has so far been released about any potential motive.