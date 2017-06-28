Sarah Palin Has Filed A Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

A Times editorial incorrectly linked Palin's PAC to a mass shooting — something she alleges the newspaper did deliberately, or with "reckless disregard for the truth."

Sarah Palin filed a lawsuit against the New York Times on Tuesday after the newspaper's editorial board incorrectly wrote that her political action committee inspired the 2011 mass shooting that seriously injured US Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others.

The Times issued a correction to the June 14 editorial, which was written after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. In the lawsuit's complaint, Palin said the correction didn't go far enough — and accused the Times of publishing the false information intentionally or recklessly because of the paper's history of hostility toward her.

"Mrs. Palin brings this action to hold The Times accountable for falsely stating to millions of people that she, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who committed a substantial portion of her adult life to public service, is part of a pattern of “lethal" politics and responsible for inciting an attack that seriously injured numerous people and killed six, including a nine-year-old girl who, at that time, was the same age as Mrs. Palin’s youngest daughter," the complaint reads.

A spokesperson for the Times said the news organization had not yet reviewed Palin's claims, but that it would defend itself "vigorously" against the suit.

In 2011, Palin's PAC circulated an image that put crosshairs on the Arizona congressional district represented by Giffords, as well as several other districts represented by Democrats. There has never been any evidence that the image was seen by gunman Jared Lee Loughner, who opened fire on Giffords and a group of her constituents at a Tucson congressional event.