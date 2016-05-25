San Francisco Stands By Sanctuary Protections For Most Undocumented Immigrants

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday said that police will not notify immigration authorities about arrestees' status, unless they are charged with a violent felony and have been convicted of a violence felony in the last seven years.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to uphold its sanctuary protections for undocumented immigrants, except for those accused of violent felonies who have been convicted of another violent felony within the last seven years.

The vote comes almost a year after a 34-year-old woman, Kathryn Steinle, was shot to death by an undocumented immigrant who had been wanted by federal authorities. Francisco Sanchez, 45, had been released by local authorities several months before because of a longstanding policy by San Francisco officials to not provided resources or assistance to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Steinle's death sparked a national debate on immigration enforcement and what role — if any — local police should play.

On Tuesday, the board retained its policy while clarifying that local authorities should notify immigration authorities about undocumented immigrants who are wanted for a violent felony — if they have been convicted of another violent felony in the last seven years.

The Associated Press reported the vote came after weeks of deadlock between supervisors and San Francisco's sheriff, who sought discretion to work with ICE.