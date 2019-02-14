Women Musicians Are Accusing Ryan Adams Of Harassment And Emotional Abuse

Ryan Adams, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer, offered to help young women musicians whom he pursued sexually, then twisted their relationships to harassment or abuse, the New York Times reported.

The Times on Wednesday published accounts of seven women, including a one-time aspiring teenage bass player, rising star Phoebe Bridgers, and Mandy Moore — the singer and actor who was married to Adams for seven years. Though the women have little in common, they told the Times similar stories about Adams' promises, insistence on control, and retaliation.

Adams, 44, responded on Twitter, apologizing to anyone he had hurt. He also said the Times story was inaccurate.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," he wrote. "But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."

According to the Times, Adams began exchanging messages online with a fan and bass player identified as Ava when she was 14. They exchanged thousands of texts, reviewed by the newspaper, which by the time she was 15 and 16 included explicit sexual content.

Adams often asked about her age, and she sometimes said she was 18 in response. He asked her to prove it with an ID, but she never did, the Times reported. Adams asked her to keep their relationship secret, it reported.

“If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley [sic] lol,” he wrote, according to the Times.

Adams denied having sexual contact with anyone underage.

"I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period," he said, adding that he was saddened people "believe" he had caused them pain.

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."

