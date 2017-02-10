BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Rosie O'Donnell's New Profile Pic Is Perfectly Trolling Trump

Arts & Entertainment

Rosie O'Donnell's New Profile Pic Is Perfectly Trolling Trump

"This actually scares me a little bit."

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 12, 2017, at 5:23 p.m. ET

Posted on February 9, 2017, at 10:52 p.m. ET

Last week, Melissa McCarthy hilariously impersonated White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live and President Trump was, reportedly, not a fan.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The problem wasn't so much the content of the sketch, Politico reported. Rather, Trump was pissed that Spicer had been mocked ~by a woman.~

NBC / AP

So that got people thinking: What if a bunch of women impersonated White House officials to really get under Trump's skin?

New SNL Cabinet: Meryl Streep - Trump Rosie O'Donnell - Bannon Melissa McCarthy - Spicer Ellen Degeneres - Pence
Syn @synshow

New SNL Cabinet: Meryl Streep - Trump Rosie O'Donnell - Bannon Melissa McCarthy - Spicer Ellen Degeneres - Pence

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rosie O'Donnell quickly emerged as the internet's choice for Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Overheard on Facebook "If @nbcsnl REALLY wants to piss Trump off, they'll get @Rosie to play Bannon next week." #cosign #pleasedoit
The Resistance @ActualEPAFacts

Overheard on Facebook "If @nbcsnl REALLY wants to piss Trump off, they'll get @Rosie to play Bannon next week." #cosign #pleasedoit

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
RT if you agree Rosie O'Donnell should play Bannon on SNL h/t @alexcpsec
Russell Thomas @MrMeritology

RT if you agree Rosie O'Donnell should play Bannon on SNL h/t @alexcpsec

Reply Retweet Favorite
omg if Rosie O'Donnell plays Steve Bannon on this weekend's #SNL, it might actually be enough to get Trump to fire him
Mere Smith @EvilGalProds

omg if Rosie O'Donnell plays Steve Bannon on this weekend's #SNL, it might actually be enough to get Trump to fire him

Reply Retweet Favorite

As you may recall, O'Donnell and Trump have traded barbs for more than 10 years. O'Donnell has criticized Trump's business failings and treatment of women. Trump has called her a pig and a loser.

Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful!

Reply Retweet Favorite

When asked if she'd be up for playing former Breitbart chief Bannon, O'Donnell said she was ready and willing.

Twitter: @Rosie
ADVERTISEMENT

Then on Thursday, she changed her Twitter profile pic to this chilling rendering.

The mash-up of O&#x27;Donnell and Bannon was created by artist Johnny Smith.
Twitter: @Rosie

The mash-up of O'Donnell and Bannon was created by artist Johnny Smith.

Was she teasing an SNL appearance? Or just playing along with the joke? "Exactly."

Twitter: @Rosie

Whatever the case, people were here for it.

.@Rosie is out here answering the internet's prayers.
Steve Bramucci @stevebram

.@Rosie is out here answering the internet's prayers.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Aw man... @Rosie, you're gonna push that fool right over the edge. Keep it up!
Official Wanda Sykes @iamwandasykes

Aw man... @Rosie, you're gonna push that fool right over the edge. Keep it up!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
.@Rosie O’Donnell IS Stephen Bannon. This actually scares me a little bit.
Charles Johnson @Green_Footballs

.@Rosie O’Donnell IS Stephen Bannon. This actually scares me a little bit.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oh, a thousand times, yes. If there is a God, please let this happen. @Rosie @nbcsnl
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

Oh, a thousand times, yes. If there is a God, please let this happen. @Rosie @nbcsnl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oh please please PLEASE @Rosie &amp; @nbcsnl tell me it's true.
Beau Willimon @BeauWillimon

Oh please please PLEASE @Rosie &amp; @nbcsnl tell me it's true.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT