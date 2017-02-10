Rosie O'Donnell's New Profile Pic Is Perfectly Trolling Trump
"This actually scares me a little bit."
Last week, Melissa McCarthy hilariously impersonated White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live and President Trump was, reportedly, not a fan.
The problem wasn't so much the content of the sketch, Politico reported. Rather, Trump was pissed that Spicer had been mocked ~by a woman.~
So that got people thinking: What if a bunch of women impersonated White House officials to really get under Trump's skin?
Rosie O'Donnell quickly emerged as the internet's choice for Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon.
As you may recall, O'Donnell and Trump have traded barbs for more than 10 years. O'Donnell has criticized Trump's business failings and treatment of women. Trump has called her a pig and a loser.
When asked if she'd be up for playing former Breitbart chief Bannon, O'Donnell said she was ready and willing.
Then on Thursday, she changed her Twitter profile pic to this chilling rendering.
Was she teasing an SNL appearance? Or just playing along with the joke? "Exactly."
Whatever the case, people were here for it.
