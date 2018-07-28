Five People Were Found Dead After A Shooting At A South Texas Nursing Home

Texas state troopers and local police were investigating the shootings at a nursing facility and a home.

A man fatally shot four people, including a man and a woman at a south Texas nursing home, before killing himself, police and local media reported Friday.

The Robstown Police Department said officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the Retama Manor Nursing Center after a report of an active shooter. When they arrived, the gunman was dead, along with a man and a woman he killed.

Two other men were also killed at a home belonging to one of the nursing home victims, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported.

Authorities have not identified the gunman or released his relationship to the victims.

