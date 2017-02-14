Republican Chairman Wants To Know If Trump's "Winter White House" Is Actually Secure

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee sent questions to Trump's chief of staff after photos spread on social media of the president working in the club's restaurant.

A Republican leader is seeking answers about security at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club after photos posted on social media showed Trump responding to a national security crisis over the weekend from the middle of the club's dining room.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter on Tuesday to Reince Priebus, Trump's chief of staff. The Utah Republican acknowledged the White House's statement that no classified information had been discussed in the dining room.

"Nevertheless, discussions with foreign leaders regarding international missile tests, and documents used to support those discussions, are presumptively sensitive," Chaffetz wrote.

On Saturday, Trump was eating with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Mar-A-Lago dining room when North Korea fired a missile in the direction of Japan. Trump has called the Palm Beach, Florida, golf club his "winter White House," but it's open to paying members of the public as well attendees of fundraisers and weddings.