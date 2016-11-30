Carrier Air Conditioning To Keep Jobs In US After Meetings With Trump Trump made US manufacturing jobs a major part of his campaign and said his team was working with the air conditioning company over the Thanksgiving holiday. Twitter

Carrier Air Conditioning will not move more than 1,000 factory jobs from Indiana to Mexico, a reversal that came after company leaders met with the incoming Trump administration. The decision to retain engineers and other staff at its gas furnace manufacturing plan in Indianapolis was announced by the company on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to have reached a deal with President-elect Trump & VP-elect Pence to keep close to 1,000 jobs in Indy. More details soon," it tweeted.

In a statement, the company added that it had negotiated an agreement with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, the current governor of Indiana. "Today's announcement is possible because the incoming Trump-Pence administration has emphasized to us its commitment to support the business community and create an improved, more competitive U.S. business climate," Carrier said. "The incentives offered by the state were an important consideration. The company did not say what incentives they would receive to stay in Indiana. Trump on Tuesday said he was heading to Indiana on Thursday to make an announcement regarding Carrier. Though he did not offer specifics, he described it as a "great deal for workers."

Trump spoke often on the campaign trail about his plans to keep manufacturing jobs in the US. He named the Carrier move in particular as a failure of Democratic leadership. On Nov. 24, Trump said he was working hard to keep Carrier in the US and was making progress. The company several hours later said it was in discussions with members of the Trump team. "We look forward to working together," the company tweeted on Nov. 24. "Nothing to announce at this time." As part of the deal to keep the factory in Indianapolis, Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are expected to renew their commitment to overhauling the corporate tax code and easing regulations on industry, the New York Times reported.



A company announcement captured on video earlier this year revealed Carrier was moving 1,400 jobs from Indianapolis to Monterey, Mexico in 2017. The company said the move was necessary to stay competitive. "I want to be clear this is strictly a business decision," a man told Carrier employees.