New York Rep. Chris Collins, the first Republican in Congress to back Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, has resigned his seat ahead of an expected guilty plea to insider trading.

The Republican, who represented New York's 27th District and has been one of Trump's most vigorous defenders, sent a letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, a spokesperson for her office said.

The letter will be submitted during Tuesday's pro forma session of the House, at which time Collins' resignation will be official.

Collins is also expected to change his plea to guilty on Tuesday to federal charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI. The lawmaker was charged in August 2018 in connection with the sale of stock of an Australian biotech company, for which he sat on the board.

Prosecutors alleged that Collins ordered his son to sell the company's stock after getting advance knowledge of the failed results of a drug trial. Cameron Collins was charged along with his father.

The lawmaker initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, announcing that he was prepared to mount a "vigorous defense" to clear his name. But on Monday, a federal court in Manhattan scheduled a hearing in Collins' case to change his plea.

Collins also sent a copy of his resignation letter to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. The governor may now order a special election in the district, which includes the suburbs of Buffalo and has voted Republican in recent elections.