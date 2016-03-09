Rare Total Solar Eclipse Darkens Skies Over Southeast Asia

The moon passed in front of the sun on Wednesday, casting a 100-mile path of Southeast Asia in its shadow.

People across Southeast Asia turned out Wednesday to watch a rare total solar eclipse.

The eclipse was visible across three time zones for about 40 million people. Outside of the eclipse's path, the event was live-streamed by NASA, which offered a telescope view.

Throughout the region, people put on goggles or homemade eye protection to see the moon pass between the Earth and the sun. Crowds included groups of school children. In some places, people knelt to pray. Others marked the event with tribal rituals or parties.