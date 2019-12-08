 Skip To Content
Rapper Juice Wrld Has Died At Age 21

The up-and-coming star was taken to a hospital after having a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 8, 2019, at 1:14 p.m. ET

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Juice Wrld performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 21.

Rapper Juice Wrld died on Sunday at age 21 after experiencing a medical emergency at Midway International Airport in Chicago.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing into his death. After the unspecified medical emergency, he was taken from the airport to a hospital Sunday morning, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

TMZ reported that the rapper had a seizure as he was walking through the airport after his flight from California landed. His cause of death remains unknown.

Juice Wrld, whose legal name was Jarad Higgins, lived in the suburb of Homewood, south of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death to BuzzFeed News on Sunday and said an autopsy has not yet been performed.

Juice Wrld began releasing music on Soundcloud in 2015 and in 2018, he was named the top artist on the streaming platform. His song "Lucid Dreams" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and this year, his second album — Death Race for Love — reached the top spot on the Billboard albums chart.

He turned 21 six days before his death, and fans as well as fellow artists shared their grief over the loss of a young star whose career was on the rise.

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. 🖤
nope @LilNasX

RIP Juicewrld... this ones tough. Met this man a couple times and I swear he was the most humble dude I’ve met. Always showed mad love and went out of his way when he didn’t even have to. Rest easy man. You impacted BILLIONS of people. This one hurts.
Dax @thatsdax

he was just getting started and getting the recognition he deserves and reaching new levels of creativity pls this is so damn sad his story and career wasn't ready to end this early... may he rest in peace #juicewrld
sophia @Imaginedbeer

Juice Wrld... way too young, way too bright. This is so sad. Prayers to his family and loved ones.
ⓑⓐⓑⓨ ⓣⓐⓣⓔ @yungbabytate

Fans also shared lyrics from his song "Legends," where he sang about dying young.

The fact he had this in his lyrics makes it so much more sad. I can’t believe Juice WRLD is gone? 😔
bee 🎄🚀 / finals :( @honkycatvinyl

"What's the 27 Club? We ain't making it past 21."

last year we lost xxxtentacion , this year we lost juice wrld this shit ain’t fair #ripjuicewrld
jordan++* @hoodshinobi

