Rapper Juice Wrld Has Died At Age 21

Rapper Juice Wrld died on Sunday at age 21 after experiencing a medical emergency at Midway International Airport in Chicago.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing into his death. After the unspecified medical emergency, he was taken from the airport to a hospital Sunday morning, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

TMZ reported that the rapper had a seizure as he was walking through the airport after his flight from California landed. His cause of death remains unknown.

Juice Wrld, whose legal name was Jarad Higgins, lived in the suburb of Homewood, south of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death to BuzzFeed News on Sunday and said an autopsy has not yet been performed.

Juice Wrld began releasing music on Soundcloud in 2015 and in 2018, he was named the top artist on the streaming platform. His song "Lucid Dreams" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and this year, his second album — Death Race for Love — reached the top spot on the Billboard albums chart.

He turned 21 six days before his death, and fans as well as fellow artists shared their grief over the loss of a young star whose career was on the rise.