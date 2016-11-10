BuzzFeed News

Protests Against President-Elect Trump Enter Third Day Across US

Students walked out of schools on Thursday, and crowds gathered in cities for a second day.

By Claudia Koerner and Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 11, 2016, at 1:33 a.m. ET

Posted on November 10, 2016, at 4:42 p.m. ET

Bria Webb / Reuters

In more than 20 cities around the country demonstrations continued on Thursday and into Friday morning as thousands took placards and posters to their streets in protest of the result of the presidential election.

In one of the most contentious campaigns in living memory, former reality television star Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States. The shocking win, unpredicted by the majority of the media and political commentators, continued to provoke anger in cities from New York to San Fransisco.

Shortly after the results were announced on Wednesday morning, thousands of people marched in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.

On Thursday, the demonstrations continued. In New York, many in the crowd were college students. Protesters chanted "Love Trumps Hate," while some people in the crowd hugged each other.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, high school students walked out of class and took to the San Francisco streets. They chanted, "Love Trumps Hate" while blocking traffic.

Also in California, students at the University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles, gathered on campus to protest Trump. Later, crowds moved onto Interstate 10, shutting down traffic. And in Davis, students from the city's Senior High School walked out of class in a protest organized by the school's feminism club.

In Washington DC., protesters gathered outside the White House as Trump met with President Obama for the first time.

More than 500 people gathered to walk in protest along the central streets of Baltimore, a Baltimore Sun reporter tweeted, estimating the crowd at between 500 and 700 strong. One person was later arrested. Three people were detained and one was charged with failure to obey a lawful order from police, according to CBS.

On Thursday President-elect Trump tweeted "professional protesters, incited by the mainstream media" were taking to the streets. He added: "Very unfair!"

Donald Trump / Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

However, as protests continued in Portland, Los Angeles, Oakland, and other cities, he Trump changed his tune. "Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country," he tweeted early Friday morning.

One of the flash-points was in the Oregon city of Portland. Although the demonstration began peacefully, by late Thursday night into Friday evening, Portland police declared the protest a "riot" and called in riot officers. By Friday morning 26 people had been arrested by Portland police.

Protests also heated up in Oakland, California: dramatic photographs showing burning offices were quickly shared online. Estimates suggested that as many as 1,000 demonstrators faced off with officers in downtown Oakland, Thursday afternoon. Thirty people were arrested, and 11 were cited, during a rolling protest in which three officers were also hurt, CBS local reported.

In all, 21 cities saw protests on Thursday, leading into Friday morning.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The images following are from New York City; Washington DC; San Fransisco; Philadelphia; and Los Angeles. As well as Dallas, and Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Baltimore, Maryland; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Davis, California; Milwaukee, Winsconsin; Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan; and Birmingham, Alabama.

New York City, New York

Bria Webb / Reuters
Crowd hugs and chants #LoveTrumpsHate at Union Square student protest against #DonaldTrump 1408 EST #NotMyPresident… https://t.co/VVhNWl2uH6
Dave Goodman @dave_a_goodman

Crowd hugs and chants #LoveTrumpsHate at Union Square student protest against #DonaldTrump 1408 EST #NotMyPresident… https://t.co/VVhNWl2uH6

Oakland, California

Stephen Lam / Reuters
Stephen Lam / Reuters
Noah Berger / Reuters
Oakland Protest day 3
Rob Pohlman @robpohlman

Oakland Protest day 3

Washington, DC

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
Anti-Trump protest outside the White House as @BarackObama met @realDonaldTrump. @BreakfastNews
Michael Rowland @mjrowland68

Anti-Trump protest outside the White House as @BarackObama met @realDonaldTrump. @BreakfastNews

Louisville, Kentucky

Speakers now talking about the election, wanting to express frustration and building unity. Around 200 here now. Wi… https://t.co/E8U81yjwu0
William Joy @WilliamWAVE3

Speakers now talking about the election, wanting to express frustration and building unity. Around 200 here now. Wi… https://t.co/E8U81yjwu0

Los Angeles, California

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images
Ucla protest right now at Royce quad - "not our president" "the people united will never be divided" "FDT"
Armɑn @suparman2daResQ

Ucla protest right now at Royce quad - "not our president" "the people united will never be divided" "FDT"

Baltimore, Maryland

Over 4 blocks long, #Baltimore kicks off its 1st #notmypresident rally! #lovetrumpshate #noracism… https://t.co/Tqv6oX8g0x
Jeremy Pollard @ACTravelAlert

Over 4 blocks long, #Baltimore kicks off its 1st #notmypresident rally! #lovetrumpshate #noracism… https://t.co/Tqv6oX8g0x

Minneapolis, Minnesota

1000+ people in Minneapolis are standing up against Trump. #DumpTrump @mnnoc
Amber Jones @ZakiyaSankofa

1000+ people in Minneapolis are standing up against Trump. #DumpTrump @mnnoc

Portland, Oregon

Stringer . / Reuters
Filmed for 4 min from the beginning and didn't reach the end. #minneapolis #protest
Mark @WassonisAwesome

Filmed for 4 min from the beginning and didn't reach the end. #minneapolis #protest

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Protest going on in Milwaukee now against Trump.
Ana Garcia-Ashley @yohannyaga

Protest going on in Milwaukee now against Trump.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Several hundred anti-Trump protesters at the federal building in Salt Lake City.
Mike Christensen @MRC_SLC

Several hundred anti-Trump protesters at the federal building in Salt Lake City.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Thousands gather in downtown GR to protest Donald Trump's imminent presidency https://t.co/OpnexI27Tr
Kevin Sielaff @KevinSielaff

Thousands gather in downtown GR to protest Donald Trump's imminent presidency https://t.co/OpnexI27Tr

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham's not like Philly or Oakland, they don't usually get in the streets. Protesters took downtown streets to… https://t.co/CeRWzK9o7F
Kenneth Lipp @kennethlipp

Birmingham's not like Philly or Oakland, they don't usually get in the streets. Protesters took downtown streets to… https://t.co/CeRWzK9o7F

Houston, Texas

#protest #Trump in downtown #Houston going on now.
ClaudiaJessica @jessidiaM

#protest #Trump in downtown #Houston going on now.

