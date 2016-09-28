Family Says Man Fatally Shot By El Cajon Police Was Grieving Loss Of A Friend

Gregory Bull / AP

Family and lawyers working with them on Thursday told reporters Alfred Olango had been unlawfully killed, and they questioned why it took officers so long to respond. Once officers did arrive, Olango — who was holding a vape device — was shot within about a minute.

Olango was grieving the death of a close friend, said his mother, Pamela Benge. He was having a mental breakdown, and contrary to some early reports, he did not have a chronic mental health problem, she said.

"Mental breakdown is not easy to control," she said. "He needed someone just to calm him down."

Attorney Dan Gilleon attributed the shooting to the officer's "cowboy mentality." Police arrived knowing a person was in mental distress, yet they failed to deescalate the situation, he said.

"Alfred was not mentally ill. He was going through a mental emergency, a mental breakdown because he had lost someone who he loved dearly. We all go through bad days," said Gilleon, who is white. "I don’t know if someone with my skin color would end up dead because they were having a bad day."