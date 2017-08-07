Pro-Trump Commentator Leaves CNN To Host "Real News" Videos For The President's Facebook
Kayleigh McEnany became a regular contributor for CNN's panel discussions during the 2016 campaign.
Conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany has left her position at CNN, and is now the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and is giving positive news updates about President Donald Trump for his official Facebook page.
The "Real News" segment on Trump's Facebook debuted last week, featuring the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In the first video, she promised a weekly update on the president's accomplishments.
On Sunday, McEnany said she was speaking from Trump Tower and again offered a run-down of positive stories about the president, peppered with messages about Trump's priorities.
"President Trump also honored veterans as a whole with yet another [Veterans Administration] reform package that will enable millions of veterans to receive better access to care," McEnany said in Sunday's video. "President Trump is dedicated to honoring these men and women who fought valiantly for this country and ensuring they receive the care they deserve."
"I'm Kayleigh McEnany, and that's the real news," she signed off.
Just a day earlier, the commentator announced on Twitter that she was leaving CNN, where she had worked as a contributor, often appearing on panels as a supporter of the president and his agenda.
In several old tweets, McEnany referred to the debunked conspiracy theory that President Obama wasn't born in the US — the birther theory that was heavily promoted by Donald Trump.
An RNC spokesperson asked where the tweets said that McEnany doesn't believe Obama was born in the US.
CNN's Brian Stelter reported Sunday that McEnany had requested to get out of her contract with the network in order to take on the new role.
It was announced Monday that McEnany will be joining the Republican National Committee as its national spokesperson, where she is expected to be a large presence for the GOP on television.
"Kayleigh will be an integral part of our Party's ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018."
It wasn't immediately clear if the White House had any involvement in the videos. McEnany did not immediately return an email. The White House did not return requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Sunday's Facebook video does feature the 2016 Trump-Pence campaign logo, and was promoted by the Team Trump Twitter account.
Trump has frequently boasted that his large social media audience allows him to bypass the mainstream media to reach supporters. The White House has said that comments on his Twitter account, which has 35.3 million followers, should be considered official presidential statements.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted, "The Fake News refuses to report the success of the first 6 months: S.C, surging economy & jobs,border & military security,ISIS & MS-13 etc."
The mainstream media has reported those stories, in addition to stories about turmoil within the Trump administration. Each of the "real news" videos on Trump's Facebook page contains information that was reported by the mainstream media.
On Facebook, Trump has 23 million followers. Some posts are identical to his tweets, others discuss his schedule, and videos showcase campaign rallies as well as the president conducting White House business.
