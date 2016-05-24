Portland Police Chief Was Drinking When He Shot Friend On Hunting Trip

Chief Larry O'Dea accidentally shot his friend in April, but local authorities said O'Dea — who had been drinking — initially claimed the victim had shot himself.

Portland, Oregon's police chief has been placed on leave pending the outcome of several investigations into why he falsely told authorities that he was not responsible for the accidental shooting of his friend during a hunting trip.

Portland Police Chief Larry O'Dea accidentally shot a friend in April, but local authorities who were investigating the shooting said they weren't aware of his involvement until almost a month later.

On Tuesday, the city announced that O'Dea was on administrative leave "pending the outcome of several open internal and external investigations."

“We need our Police Bureau operating at its best, and our officers can’t do that when there’s turmoil and confusion surrounding their leader,” Mayor Charlie Hales said in a statement. “Chief O’Dea has been providing excellent service as our police chief, and now needs to focus on these investigations."

The shooting, which was not immediately made public, was reported by Willamette Week on May 20. At that time, a statement from Portland police said the accidental discharge of a .22-caliber rifle was reported to the Harney County Sheriff's Office, Portland's mayor, and the police department's professional standards division.

On Monday, the Harney County Sheriff's Office said they had not been immediately notified O'Dea was involved. Authorities on April 21 received a 911 call that a 54-year-old man had been shot, and investigation began.