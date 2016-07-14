BuzzFeed News

Police Release Graphic Video Of Officers Shooting Unarmed Man

Police Release Graphic Video Of Officers Shooting Unarmed Man

Dylan Noble, 19, died after he was shot by officers in Fresno, California, in June. "Man, you're going to get shot," an officer says in the footage released Wednesday.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Posted on July 13, 2016, at 9:38 p.m. ET

After the shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old man sparked protests in Fresno, California, police on Wednesday released two body camera videos showing the minutes before his death.

A bystander's video previously showed part of the June 25 traffic stop that ended with the fatal shooting of Dylan Noble.

The video showed officers shooting Noble twice, about 12 seconds apart, as he lay on the ground. The interaction left some outraged, and Noble's family has filed a claim against the department, a precursor to a wrongful death lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Jerry Dyer released footage from both officers' body cameras of the entire 2-minute, 27-second interaction in which four shots were fired. The chief said he hoped that releasing the videos would answer the community's questions.

Dyer said he requested an investigation into the shooting by the FBI, which would be in addition to those being carried out by the district attorney's office and the police division of internal affairs.

Typically, Fresno releases body camera footage at the end of a criminal investigation, but Dyer said he believed the community needed to see the videos now.

"It may satisfy concerns," he said. "There may be others that look at the last part of the video and say that is too much. I understand that."

Before the shooting, Dyer said police had received a 911 call about a man with a rifle. As officers were searching for the man, they saw Noble's truck squeal through a turn and speed off.

At that time, the officers believed the driver of the truck was likely the armed man they were searching for, so they followed with their lights and siren on to conduct a traffic stop, Dyer said.

The truck stopped in a gas station parking lot, and with their belief the driver could be armed, officers got out of their patrol car with guns drawn. They called for Noble to show his hands.

"Both hands, both hands," one officer said. "Get your hands out where we can see them."

"I didn't say get out," an officer says as Noble gets out of the truck.

The officers repeatedly call for Noble to show both hands. But throughout the video, his right hand remains hidden, Dyer said.

Noble gets out of the truck, and police continue to call to see both his hands and to get on the ground.

Noble initially turns to walk away, then turns back and begins to walk toward the officers.

"Get your fucking ass on the ground," one officer says. "You need to stop, man."

Officers could see something was in Noble's right hand, but he kept it behind his back.

On Wednesday, the chief said it was a 4-inch by 4-inch sealed piece of plastic with some kind of malleable clay inside. The material was being tested by a lab to determine what it was. Noble was not armed.

"Man, you're going to get shot," an officer says.

Noble continues to move and replies, "I fucking hate my life."

The officer then fires two rounds from a handgun and calls for paramedics.

On the ground, officers continue to call for Noble to show his hands. "Dude, if you reach one more time, you will get shot again," one officer says.

The officer again fires his handgun.

Noble continues moving his hand, placing it under his shirt.

"Dude, do not reach again. Please," an officer says.

Twelve seconds after the third shot, the other officer fires his shotgun.

Each gunshot will be considered individually by investigators, who will look at whether the officers acted reasonably and if they had other alternatives, Dyer said.

Dyer on Friday first showed the video to Noble's father and stepfather.

"I have children," the chief said. "It would have hurt me deeply to sit there and watch this video, so I can't imagine what they’re going through. I also can't imagine what the officers are going through."

He added the officers' names have not been released due to safety concerns following statements made on social media. He called for calm in the community, and added he would make his decision about disciplinary action without bowing to public opinion or political pressure from city or union officials.

"I promise you, I will do the right thing when this investigation is completed," he said.

Dyer added that he also had questions about whether the officers could have acted differently before the final shotgun blast.

"That’s the very question I have," he said. "That will be what I make my decision on."

At a news conference last week, Veronica Noble said she was outraged by suggestions that her son was suicidal at the time of the shooting.

His family described him as fun and loved by all who knew him. The shooting was not his fault, she said.

"If you knew my son, you would know that it's lies," she added.

Warning: The video is graphic.

