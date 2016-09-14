Phoenix Police Say Driver Rammed Officers In Targeted Attack

Two officers were struck by the car and had serious injures, police said. A third officer — who was working his first day on the squad — was injured as he tried to subdue the driver, who struggled for several minutes before being arrested.

"He's a hero," Phoenix Police Chief Joe Yahner told reporters.

Yahner described the driver's actions as a violent, intentional attack. "Our Phoenix police officers were targeted," Yahner said.

The driver was later identified as 44-year-old Marc LaQuon Payne, and authorities said it was possible he was impaired at the time of the crash, 12 News reported.

Payne was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.