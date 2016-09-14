Phoenix Police Say Driver Rammed Officers In Targeted Attack
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault after Phoenix police said he tried to run over three officers at a gas station.
Surveillance video captured the red sedan plowing into a police SUV and three officers standing outside a QuikTrip in Phoenix early Tuesday. The impact sent one of the men flying into the air; they were all expected to survive.
"As a department, we are very fortunate these officers were not killed or more seriously injured," Yahner said. "We are living in uncertain times, and this is yet another reminder of how important it is to stay vigilant, and to watch out for one another."
