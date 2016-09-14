BuzzFeed News

Phoenix Police Say Driver Rammed Officers In Targeted Attack

A 44-year-old man was arrested after police said he tried to run three police officers over at a gas station.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on September 13, 2016, at 10:35 p.m. ET

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault after Phoenix police said he tried to run over three officers at a gas station.

Surveillance video captured the red sedan plowing into a police SUV and three officers standing outside a QuikTrip in Phoenix early Tuesday. The impact sent one of the men flying into the air; they were all expected to survive.

Two officers were struck by the car and had serious injures, police said. A third officer — who was working his first day on the squad — was injured as he tried to subdue the driver, who struggled for several minutes before being arrested. "He's a hero," Phoenix Police Chief Joe Yahner told reporters. Yahner described the driver's actions as a violent, intentional attack. "Our Phoenix police officers were targeted," Yahner said.The driver was later identified as 44-year-old Marc LaQuon Payne, and authorities said it was possible he was impaired at the time of the crash, 12 News reported. Payne was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.

"As a department, we are very fortunate these officers were not killed or more seriously injured," Yahner said. "We are living in uncertain times, and this is yet another reminder of how important it is to stay vigilant, and to watch out for one another."

