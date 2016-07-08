A "Person Of Interest" Sought In The Dallas Attack Was Not The Shooter

After his release, Hughes told local media he was unaware he had been named a suspect in the shootings until he received a phone call notifying him of the police tweet, and immediately turned himself in to officers.

"I can't believe it," he said. "I can't believe it."

Hughes said he had received death threats from people who assumed he was responsible for the shootings.

"At the end of the day, the system was trying to get me," Hughes said. "An apology? I'm not satisfied with an apology."