At Least 8 People Are Dead After A Tourist Boat Capsized In Missouri

The incident took place as a severe storm was reported near the vacation town of Branson.

Seven others aboard the boat were taken to hospitals, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told KOLR 10. Emergency crews continued to search Table Rock Lake Thursday night for others still unaccounted for.

Cox Branson is currently treating six patients injured in the local water disaster. Three are under age 18. All have minor injuries. Watch for updates.

At least three of the patients were children with minor injuries, according to the hospital group Cox Health.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for the area just before the capsize was reported.

Wind gusts in the area were reported up to 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds were likely stronger over the lake itself, meteorologist Steve Linderberg told the Associated Press.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.