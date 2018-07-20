BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

At Least 8 People Are Dead After A Tourist Boat Capsized In Missouri

news

At Least 8 People Are Dead After A Tourist Boat Capsized In Missouri

The incident took place as a severe storm was reported near the vacation town of Branson.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 19, 2018, at 11:12 p.m. ET

Posted on July 19, 2018, at 9:41 p.m. ET

At least 8 people were killed and several others missing after a tourist boat carrying more than 30 people capsized and sank Thursday evening near Branson, Missouri, the sheriff told local media outlets.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Seven others aboard the boat were taken to hospitals, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told KOLR 10. Emergency crews continued to search Table Rock Lake Thursday night for others still unaccounted for.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: kolr10kozl

At least three of the patients were children with minor injuries, according to the hospital group Cox Health.

Cox Branson is currently treating six patients injured in the local water disaster. Three are under age 18. All have minor injuries. Watch for updates.
CoxHealth @CoxHealth

Cox Branson is currently treating six patients injured in the local water disaster. Three are under age 18. All have minor injuries. Watch for updates.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for the area just before the capsize was reported.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Branson MO, Hollister MO, Cassville MO until 7:30 PM CDT
NWS Severe Tstorm @NWSSevereTstorm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Branson MO, Hollister MO, Cassville MO until 7:30 PM CDT

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Wind gusts in the area were reported up to 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Branson,MO (BBG) ASOS reports gust of 55 knots (63.3 mph) from NNW @ 0025Z
NWS Mid-South @nwsmidsouth

Branson,MO (BBG) ASOS reports gust of 55 knots (63.3 mph) from NNW @ 0025Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

Winds were likely stronger over the lake itself, meteorologist Steve Linderberg told the Associated Press.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.

Video from a lakefront restaurant showed the storm. "I've never seen it quite this bad," a man says. "Boats can't get in, boats can't get out."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The boat was an amphibious Ride the Ducks craft, one of several attractions in the area that draw families on vacation.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bransonducks

Ride the Ducks in Branson is owned by Ripley Entertainment, owner of the Ripley's Believe It Or Not attractions. Company spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts told BuzzFeed News they were working with authorities.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy was in the area at the time the boat sank and helped rescue passengers, the AP reported. Dive teams remained on scene Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT