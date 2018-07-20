At Least 8 People Are Dead After A Tourist Boat Capsized In Missouri
The incident took place as a severe storm was reported near the vacation town of Branson.
At least 8 people were killed and several others missing after a tourist boat carrying more than 30 people capsized and sank Thursday evening near Branson, Missouri, the sheriff told local media outlets.
Seven others aboard the boat were taken to hospitals, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told KOLR 10. Emergency crews continued to search Table Rock Lake Thursday night for others still unaccounted for.
At least three of the patients were children with minor injuries, according to the hospital group Cox Health.
A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for the area just before the capsize was reported.
Wind gusts in the area were reported up to 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds were likely stronger over the lake itself, meteorologist Steve Linderberg told the Associated Press.
"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.
Video from a lakefront restaurant showed the storm. "I've never seen it quite this bad," a man says. "Boats can't get in, boats can't get out."
The boat was an amphibious Ride the Ducks craft, one of several attractions in the area that draw families on vacation.
Ride the Ducks in Branson is owned by Ripley Entertainment, owner of the Ripley's Believe It Or Not attractions. Company spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts told BuzzFeed News they were working with authorities.
An off-duty sheriff's deputy was in the area at the time the boat sank and helped rescue passengers, the AP reported. Dive teams remained on scene Thursday night.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.
