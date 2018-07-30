People Are Outraged After A Polar Bear Was Killed By Cruise Ship Employees

"Here's a thought. Why not look at the bears from afar and leave them alone."

Employees for a German cruise line shot and killed a polar bear on Saturday after it attacked their coworker on the Arctic islands of Svalbard, sparking outrage from scientists to celebrities.

Twelve crew members from the Hapag-Lloyd cruise ship were on shore of Phipps Island on Sunday morning, preparing the area for passengers when the attack occurred.

The cruise ship employees were setting up a land station and ensuring there were no polar bears in the area. Among the crew were four polar bear guards, trained and armed experts who are required on expeditions by law.

"One of the guards was unexpectedly attacked by a polar bear that had not been spotted and he was unable to react himself," the cruise company said.

Guards tried to scare the bear away by shouting, jumping, and firing a signal pistol, Ole Jakob Malmo, police superintendent for Svalbard, said in a statement. Two guards then shot and killed the bear.

Hapag-Lloyd said the shooting was necessary to protect employees' lives.

"We very much regret this incident," the company added. "Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is very aware of its responsibility when traveling in environmentally-sensitive areas and respects all nature and wildlife."