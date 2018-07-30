BuzzFeed News

People Are Outraged After A Polar Bear Was Killed By Cruise Ship Employees

"Here's a thought. Why not look at the bears from afar and leave them alone."

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 30, 2018, at 7:08 p.m. ET

Employees for a German cruise line shot and killed a polar bear on Saturday after it attacked their coworker on the Arctic islands of Svalbard, sparking outrage from scientists to celebrities.

Gustav Busch Arntsen / Governor of Svalbard/NTB Scanpix via AP

Twelve crew members from the Hapag-Lloyd cruise ship were on shore of Phipps Island on Sunday morning, preparing the area for passengers when the attack occurred.

The cruise ship employees were setting up a land station and ensuring there were no polar bears in the area. Among the crew were four polar bear guards, trained and armed experts who are required on expeditions by law.

"One of the guards was unexpectedly attacked by a polar bear that had not been spotted and he was unable to react himself," the cruise company said.

Guards tried to scare the bear away by shouting, jumping, and firing a signal pistol, Ole Jakob Malmo, police superintendent for Svalbard, said in a statement. Two guards then shot and killed the bear.

Hapag-Lloyd said the shooting was necessary to protect employees' lives.

"We very much regret this incident," the company added. "Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is very aware of its responsibility when traveling in environmentally-sensitive areas and respects all nature and wildlife."

The cruise line said it never intentionally places passengers or crew on land with polar bears. Observations of the bears are done from the boat at a safe distance, the company said.

"As soon as such an animal approaches, the shore leave would be stopped immediately," it said.

The injured employee, a 42-year-old German man, was airlifted from the island and taken to a hospital. His condition is stable, and he is responsive, the cruise company said.

The remains of the bear will be examined as part of the investigation. Authorities said it could be some time before their report is complete.

An estimated 3,000 polar bears live in Svalbard, compared with its human population of 2,600. Local law bars people from disturbing the bears.

After Saturday's shooting, scientists, celebrities, and others on social media criticized the cruise company for putting its employees in contact with the bear.

This #polarbear home was invaded from tourists from the Cruise Ship MS Bremen. He defended himself, in his home, mildly injuring a "polar bear guard". He was then shot dead. Here's a thought. Why not look at the bears from afar and leave them alone. RT to Leave the Bears alone https://t.co/8NkBT2JSt5
Daniel Schneider @BiologistDan

"Let's get too close to a polar bear in its natural environment and then kill it if it gets too close". Morons. https://t.co/FEPt0sYOtF
Ricky Gervais @rickygervais

Fucking tourists visiting polar bear territory and one gets attacked. As you'd expect. Then the polar bear, who was minding his own business in his own back yard, gets shot dead. Humans are a fucking disease.
Mr Mac @MrMcRovers

This #polarbear home was invaded by tourists from the Cruise Ship @HLCruisesInt. He defended himself and his home, mildly injuring a "polar bear guard". He was then shot dead. Here's a thought. Why not look at the bears from afar and leave them alone? RT to Leave the bears alone. https://t.co/88vl0P3tWM
Bella Lack 🌱 @BellaLack

Tourism...again proving itself to be harmful to wildlife https://t.co/1ebeLpx7x7
Prof Adam Hart @AdamHartScience

"We are extremely sorry that this incident has happened," the company said, adding it was working with authorities.

