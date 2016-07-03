People Are Loving How Happy Justin Trudeau Looked At Toronto Pride
He was the first Canadian prime minister to march in the parade.
Justin Trudeau made history as the first Canadian prime minister to march in a pride parade on Sunday in Toronto.
But Trudeau didn't just walk in the parade — he looked like he had the best damn time.
It made people proud to be Canadian.
He WAVED that rainbow maple leaf flag.
ADVERTISEMENT
He just looked so happy to be there.
Total dad, amirite?
Smiles everywhere.
Just not-so-casually making history.
"Proud," Trudeau later wrote on Twitter.
❤️🍁
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.