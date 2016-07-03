BuzzFeed News

People Are Loving How Happy Justin Trudeau Looked At Toronto Pride

He was the first Canadian prime minister to march in the parade.

By Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 3, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Justin Trudeau made history as the first Canadian prime minister to march in a pride parade on Sunday in Toronto.

Here he is! @JustinTrudeau #PrideTO
Pride Toronto @PrideToronto

Here he is! @JustinTrudeau #PrideTO

But Trudeau didn't just walk in the parade — he looked like he had the best damn time.

Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau at #PrideTO parade
Rachel West @rachel_is_here

Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau at #PrideTO parade

It made people proud to be Canadian.

My prime minister makes me happy ❤️🙏🏽🍁 @JustinTrudeau you're a champ! #HappyPride
Lilly Singh @IISuperwomanII

My prime minister makes me happy ❤️🙏🏽🍁 @JustinTrudeau you're a champ! #HappyPride

He WAVED that rainbow maple leaf flag.

Our Prime Minister, everyone. 💚❤💙💛💜 #Pride
Jess Beaulieu @msjessbeaulieu

Our Prime Minister, everyone. 💚❤💙💛💜 #Pride

He just looked so happy to be there.

@JustinTrudeau best prime minister ever! #TorontoPrideParade
Laura Bojarzin @LindyLaura

@JustinTrudeau best prime minister ever! #TorontoPrideParade

Total dad, amirite?

tfw u see justin trudeau at the pride parade.... DAD feeling blessed
neet-tan @rnalamar

tfw u see justin trudeau at the pride parade.... DAD feeling blessed

Smiles everywhere.

Someday very soon my head is going to explode bc of how great Justin Trudeau is godDaMN
Alex Cimmino @alex_cimmino

Someday very soon my head is going to explode bc of how great Justin Trudeau is godDaMN

Just not-so-casually making history.

Just @JustinTrudeau nbd #PrideTO
Andy @CanadianFanboy

Just @JustinTrudeau nbd #PrideTO

"Proud," Trudeau later wrote on Twitter.

Proud. #PrideTO
Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau

Proud. #PrideTO

❤️🍁

@JustinTrudeau @Astorix23 *sigh*
(((Brian Foster))) @BFostersbox

@JustinTrudeau @Astorix23 *sigh*

