Penn State Settled A Claim Of Sexual Abuse Dating Back To 1971

On Sunday, the university confirmed it reached a settlement regarding allegations of abuse by assistant coach Jerry Sandusky in 1971.

Penn State reached a settlement with a person who said they were in 1971 sexually abused by assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, the university confirmed on Sunday.

It was the first confirmation by the university that it has settled allegations of sexual abuse dating back to the earliest years of Sandusky's career. Several men have previously said they were abused by Sandusky around that time, and last week, a judge revealed in a court order that one victim said he reported the abuse to head coach Joe Paterno in 1976. Other assistant coaches also witnessed inappropriate behavior in the 1980s, the judge said.

In response, University President Eric Barron stressed that their statements — which the judge had seen in sealed depositions — have not been verified.

"None of these allegations about the supposed knowledge of University employees has been substantiated in a court of law or in any other process to test their veracity," he wrote in a letter to the university community on Sunday. "I want you to know I am appalled by the rumor, innuendo and rush to judgment that have accompanied the media stories surrounding these allegations."