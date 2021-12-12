Peloton And Chris Noth Would Like To Remind You Cycling Is Totally Healthy After ~That~ Moment In "And Just Like That"

Peloton was caught by surprise by what happened in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That..., but the stationary bike brand and Mr. Big himself are now here to remind everyone that cycling can be a really healthy activity.

(WARNING: This contains a major spoiler for And Just Like That...)

As BuzzFeed News previously reported, the first episode of the HBO Max reboot shows Big (Chris Noth) having a heart attack and dying after an intense Peloton workout. And though the show features the bike and Peloton instructor Jess King, the company didn't know about the plotline.

"Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance," Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly told BuzzFeed News.

Well, Noth is now back — and definitely alive — to promote the Peloton brand and potentially start a new romance himself. In a video posted Sunday to the Peloton Twitter account, he and King sit before a roaring fire and toast to new beginnings. She says he looks great. "I feel great," he replies.