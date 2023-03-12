Celebs Are Walking A "Champagne" Carpet At The Oscars This Year

Celebrities are arriving for the Academy Awards on Sunday, but they're not walking the red carpet.

This year, the fashion photos and E! News interviews will take place on a champagne carpet — but it would also be accurate to call it beige.

It's the first time the color of the carpet has changed since there was first a red carpet in 1961. According to the Associated Press, creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila came up with the change because the awards ceremony's arrivals this year are taking place in a covered area instead of the typical open air.



