California Scrambles To Make Repairs At Tallest Dam In The US After Evacuations Ordered

The emergency spillway holding back Lake Oroville in Northern California suffered severe erosion on Sunday, prompting fears that the structure would fail.

Thousands of residents in Northern California evacuated on Sunday in the face of high waters and erosion of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway.

The improving conditions followed an emergency order issued by California Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday night directing "all necessary personnel and resources to deal with this very serious situation."

By Monday morning, the evacuation order for downstream residents remained in place as water levels in Lake Oroville continued to drop, stopping water from spilling over the damaged emergency spillway and risking further erosion.

Officials had been releasing 100,000 cubic feet per second of water to draw the lake down by 50 feet and prevent a potentially massive wall of water from pouring into surrounding communities.

Flows over the auxiliary spillway have ceased. 100,000 cfs continue down the main spillway. @ButteSheriff

The crisis at the Oroville Dam, the tallest in the US, had started to ease Sunday night when water stopped pouring over the emergency spillway.

EMERGENCY EVACUATION: Auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam predicted to fail within the next hour. Oroville residents evacuate northward.

The crisis kicked off earlier Sunday when the California Department of Water Resources announced that the auxiliary spillway could fail within an hour.

"Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville," an advisory from the National Weather Service said. "This is not a Drill. This is not a Drill. Repeat this is not a drill."

Traffic backed up getting out of Marysville due to evacuation notice for Oroville Adam.

Water had reached the top of the 770-foot-tall dam on Friday, sending a cascade into an emergency spillway for the first time in the dam's history.

Another perspective of #OrovilleDam taken from the topside.

That prompted erosion, officials said, and a hole in the spillway was discovered Sunday.

Later in the evening, however, officials said the erosion was not progressing as fast as initially feared — and there was an opportunity to fix the hole.

A plan was in the works to drop bags of rocks via helicopter into the crevasse, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. The amount of water coming into the emergency spillway was also lower, hopefully stabilizing the situation as a repair was made, he said.

The sheriff added he had called for the evacuation before information on the slower rate of erosion and potential repairs was available.

"The timeframe we were dealing with at that point was mere hours," he said. "And I couldn’t risk the lives of thousands of people, so we took this rather significant step. I would rather be safe than sorry."

Officials also assured the public that the dam itself is structurally sound, and separate from the auxiliary spillway.